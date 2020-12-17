“Kastrati” group in negotiation to buy “Tirana International Airport”





“Monitor” magazine broke out the news that “Kastrati” Group, the biggest group in Albania, is in negotiation to buy the shares of “Tirana International Airport” from the Chinese “Real Fortress Private Limited”. According to “Monitor”, the transaction will be finalized in the coming days, although official sources from the airport refused to make comments for the magazine.

The concession holder of the airport “Real Fortress Private Limited”, which owns 100% of the shares of TIA, bought the shares for 82.25 million euro in 2016. In exchange of removing its exclusivity status, as being the only airport in the country, TIA got the concession extended until 2027. If the Vlora Airport will become functional before 2027, the concession will be extended according to the rules for two and a half more years as well.

While in 2019 Tirana Airport one of the most profitable enterprises in the country, this year it was hit hard due to COVID-19 restrictions, losing from January to October, around 60% of its annual passengers. "Kastrati"' group's annual turnover in 2019 approached 730 million euros, making it the best ever year for the company, with an increase of revenues of 5% from 2018.