“Salillari” and “UTS-01” to build the road connecting Milot-Morina Highway with Kukës Airport





The joined proposal of “Salillari” and “UTS-01” to build the road that connects Milot-Morina Highway with Kukës Airport was proclaimed successful by the Albanian Road Authority. At least 7 companies were in competition during the tendering process. The total sum of the winning project will be around 4.6 million euro, involving a road segment 3 km long. According to "Monitor", the segment begins with a roundabout at the main airport terminal, which would encapsulate the axis dedicated to the airport and that connects it with the Milot-Morina Highway, the axis of direct entrance and exit to the airport, the axis Kukës-Peshkopi, and the axis Airport-city of Kukës.