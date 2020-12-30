Albania to donate 250 thousand euro to Croatia after Petrinja’s earthquake





One day after the earthquake in Petrinja, the government of Albania decided to donate 250,000 euro to Croatia, to help in the rebuild of the city of Petrinja. The news was shared by Prime Minister Rama, who wrote on Twitter that “Croatia is an example of resilience and a role model for us in its amazing transformation in a proud EU country.” President Meta also expressed his sadness for the severe earthquake that struck Croatia, adding that Albania would stand by Croatia “with all our possible capacities, as strategic partners, side by side in every challenge.”

Yesterday the town of Petrinja, with a population of 24,671 was hit by a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale, which killed 7 people and injured 26 others so far. According to the mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbović, half of the city has been destroyed. After the Tuesday’s earthquake, a series of powerful aftershocks have rocked central Croatia, including two other big earthquakes today, of the magnitude 4.8 and 4.7, in the morning hours. The earthquake on Tuesday was felt throughout northern Croatia, as well as in large parts of Slovenia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary and even Italy.