7 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: three citizens from Tirana, one citizen from Fier, one citizen from Durrës, one citizen from Vlora, and one from Milot, from the ages 55 to 82 years old. The national death tally is now 1,181. According to the official data, after 2,350 tests, 589 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 449 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,501. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,547 active cases. Until the 4th of January the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,547

Fier 1,632

Shkodër 1,289

Durrës 1,235

Vlorë 969

Korçë 961

Elbasan 891

Lezhë 890

Berat 763

Gjirokastër 476

Kukës 431

Dibër 417

In Kosovo, there were 3 more deaths registered from COVID-19: one death in Prishtina (85 years old), one death in Gjilan (73 years old), and one in Ferizaj (52 years old). In total, 1,335 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 184 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 420 recoveries. The active positive cases are 8,586. In Greece, were reported 932 new infection cases, while 50 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,838. In Serbia, were reported 48 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,211. There were also 2,932 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,488. The country registered also 493 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 82.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 810 thousand people.