9 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 48 hours





The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 48 hours, with overall 675 more positive cases. Also, 719 citizens have recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours.

1st of January

In the first day of 2021, 5 citizens lost their life due to COVID-19: 2 citizens from Fier, one citizen from Tirana, one citizen from Kavaja and one citizen from Mat, from the ages 65 to 83 years old. 1,858 tests were done in the 1st of January, with 407 positive registered cases, while 307 citizens recovered from the virus.

2nd of January

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, four citizens have lost their battle with COVID-19: one citizen from Tirana, one citizen from Fier, one citizen from Durrës, and one from Mat, from the ages 63 to 80 years old. The national death tally is now 1,190. According to the official data, after 1,025 tests on the 2nd of January, 268 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 415 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,448. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,602 active cases. Until the 4th of January, the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,602

Fier 1,670

Shkodër 1,305

Durrës 1,162

Vlorë 969

Korçë 961

Lezhë 892

Elbasan 884

Berat 766

Gjirokastër 484

Kukës 409

Dibër 346

In Kosovo, there were 4 more deaths registered from COVID-19. In total, 1,340 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 229 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 363 recoveries. The active positive cases are 8,176. In Greece, were reported 262 new infection cases, while 40 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,921. In Serbia, were reported 38 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,288. There were also 1,907 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,522. The country registered also 46 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 82.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 810 thousand people.