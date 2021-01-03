3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 3 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with overall 447 more positive cases, after 2,309 tests. Also, 295 citizens have recovered from the virus in the last day. The deaths were recorded in Tirana (2) and Fier (1), and the victims' age varies between 65 and 81 years old. The national death tally is now 1,193. The total number of active cases is 23,597. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,637 active cases. Until the 4th of January, the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,637

Fier 1,689

Shkodër 1,308

Durrës 1,203

Korçë 967

Vlorë 962

Lezhë 923

Elbasan 884

Berat 770

Gjirokastër 488

Kukës 411

Dibër 355

In Kosovo, there were 4 more deaths registered from COVID-19: two in Prizren (59 years old and 90 years old), one in Malishevë (55 years old), one in Prishtina (89 years old). In total, 1,344 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 234 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 420 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 7,986. In Greece, were reported 390 new infection cases, while 36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,957. In Serbia, were reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,325. There were also 1,966 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,522. The country registered also 46 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 84.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 838 thousand people.