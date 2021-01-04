6 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with overall 185 more positive cases, after 1,281 tests. Also, 348 citizens have recovered from the virus in the last day. The deaths were recorded in Tirana, Fier, Peqin, Lezhë, Përmet, and Kruja, and the victims' age varies between 59 and 76 years old. The national death tally is now 1,199. The total number of active cases is 23,428. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,577 active cases. Until today the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00, while from tomorrow the curfew will be from 22:00 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,577

Fier 1,668

Shkodër 1,315

Durrës 1,187

Korçë 946

Vlorë 942

Lezhë 901

Elbasan 874

Berat 770

Gjirokastër 490

Kukës 396

Dibër 362

In Kosovo, there were 7 more deaths registered from COVID-19: two in Mitrovica (19 years old and 77 years old), two in Peja (75 years old and 76 years old), one in Istog (70 years old), one in Prishtina (80 years old) and one in Prizren (31 years old). In total, 1,351 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 169 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 313 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 7,835. In Greece, yesterday were reported 390 new infection cases, while 36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,957. In Serbia, were reported 39 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,364. There were also 2,715 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 8 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,530. The country registered also 235 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 85.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 845 thousand people.