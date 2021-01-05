11 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 11 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 660 more positive cases, after 3,424 tests. Also, 555 citizens have recovered from the virus in the last day. Tirana and Elbasan recorded 4 deaths each, while Durrës, Kurbin and Puka recorded one death each in the last 24 hours. The victims' age varies between 44 and 84 years old. The national death tally is now 1,210. The total number of active cases is 23,522. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,650 active cases. From today the curfew in force will be from 22:00 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,650

Fier 1,687

Shkodër 1,330

Durrës 1,190

Vlorë 955

Lezhë 925

Korçë 917

Elbasan 876

Berat 735

Gjirokastër 472

Kukës 399

Dibër 386

In Kosovo, there were 4 more deaths registered from COVID-19: two in Prishtina (78 years old and 66 years old), one in Prizren (79 years old), and one in Malishevë. In total, 1,355 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 199 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 430 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 7,600. In Greece, were reported 927 new infection cases, while 40 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,051. In Serbia, were reported 41 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,495. There were also 2,653 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 20 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,550. The country registered also 105 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 85.8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 858 thousand people.