Related Articles





Albania managed to barely survive a very difficult year. As the entire world was reeling due to the Covid-19 pandemics, Albania was carrying the additional scars of two powerful earthquakes of the previous year (2019). The virus then went over the country like a hurricane. The public healthcare system is at a testing edge with hospitals full. The economy is suffering tremendous losses and increasing unemployment. The quality of democracy has been curtailed even further with unilateral decisions, police aggressiveness is at an all-time high and limitations to basic freedoms have become a common occurrence. Media freedom has also taken a sharp downturn.

As we approach the year 2021, the key development in the horizon concerns April 25, 2021. A round of general elections will be held, for the first time not in the summer season. Tirana Times takes a look at the scene before the main event trying to discern the key trends:

The prelude of these general elections of next spring is grim. First and foremost, the rules of the game have been set unilaterally for the very first time in the post-communist period. After reaching a heavily-mediated consensus, at the residence of the American Ambassador and in the presence of several key ambassadors in Tirana, political actors were saluted by high figures of foreign policy from Washington to Berlin. However, a few weeks later the governing majority voted in the parliament a set of constitutional changes without the agreement of the opposition. This set the electoral process under a new framework, primarily forbidding pre-electoral coalitions unless set under a joint list. Despite some protest from the DP and the SMI, both have refrained from boycott talk. It remains to be seen whether the new system will provide ground for contesting.

The majority did not grant citizens the popular request of opening the party lists entirely as to make the process more competitive and the outcome more representative. Instead, they presented some form of mixed lists where the party leader still holds the specter of the final ranking.

The high profile court cases regarding vote theft and manipulation in the districts of Durres and Dibra failed spectacularly. They were returned to the district courts after being marred with several ridiculous glitches such as the investigation of deceased election commissioners. The impunity of those who meddle with elections was left untouched. This will affect the next process negatively.

Finally, the overall climate of trust between the citizens and the police is very much broken after the unlawful killing of a young man and the ensuing protest that gripped the capital for days. This creates a tensioned atmosphere, ripe for even small incidents to grow out of proportion. It is of utmost importance for the police to reconsider very seriously and overhaul its approach entirely as to restore trust in this key institution for state functionality.

Despite this pessimistic prelude, we do not need to necessary despair in advance. The role of the international community will remain decisive in this process and has already started not just by the mediation to reach a consensus for the electoral reform but also with more recent public calls to make sure the candidate lists are clean (meaning to not contain criminals.)

However, the hopes and efforts cannot be placed on the shoulders of others. The political class and the society in Albania must recall that the country is the only one in the world of post-communist states that has repeatedly failed to hold free and fair elections. Countries much younger, smaller and in the midst of tremendous difficulties such as Kosovo have managed to do a much better job.

The conduct of free and fair elections in April of 2021 will most likely be the decisive factor for the European Union member states as to whether grant Albania a date for the first intergovernmental conference, a necessary step to operationalize the start of accession negotiations. However once again the process is not for Brussels. Unless this round of general elections is done right, Albania will be stuck once again in the futile and exhausting hamster wheel of political crisis.