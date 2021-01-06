7 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours; 3 deaths were recorded in Tirana, two deaths were recorded in Shkodra, while Elbasan and Lezha recorded one death each. The victims' age varies between 52 and 76 years old. After 3,906 tests, 725 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 551 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,210. The total number of active cases is 23,689. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,753 active cases. From today the curfew in force will be from 22:00 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,753

Fier 1,715

Shkodër 1,325

Durrës 1,203

Vlorë 951

Lezhë 942

Korçë 878

Elbasan 865

Berat 754

Gjirokastër 454

Dibër 451

Kukës 398

In Kosovo, there were 2 more deaths registered from COVID-19: one in Prishtina (58 years old), and one in Fushë-Kosovë (80 years old). In total, 1,357 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 301 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 457 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 7,442. In Greece, were reported 814 new infection cases, while 48 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,099. In Serbia, were reported 39 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,444. There were also 2,882 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 9 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,559. The country registered also 580 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 86.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 875 thousand people.