Rama to meet with Mitsotakis and Dendias





After a two day visit in Turkey, where Prime Minister Rama met with President Erdoğan, Rama will make a stop in Athens tomorrow as well, to visit the Prime Minister of Grece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikolaos Dendias. One of the issues to be discussed is expected to be the maritime border issue between Albania and Greece. On 11th of January, Greek Parliament will discuss the draft law concerning the expansion of the Greek Territorial waters by 12 miles, in the maritime area of the Ionian northern islands up to Cape Tainaro in the Peloponnese. Many experts consider the passing of the Presidential decree as a step that will pave the way for Albania and Greece to refer their dispute over maritime borders to the International Court of Justice.

At the other hand, other political analysts have speculated that the fact that Rama is visiting Athens immediately after Ankara, is an indication that he’s working as a mediator to ease the tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that he’s bringing Erdoğan’s messages to Mitsotakis. For the Greek media there's also the possibility that Prime Minister Rama may be playing a double game, in which he wants to benefit both from supporting Turkey while trying to keep good relationships with Greece, considering the importance of Greek partnership in the EU integration process.