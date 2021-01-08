Embassy of Japan to support Civil Society organizations in the Western Balkans





The Embassy of Japan will provide €50,000 to the Western Balkans to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the sustainability of Civil Society Organizations operating in the region, and draft appropriate recommendations to better address the needs of such organizations. The agreement “Impact of COVID-19 on sustainability of Civil Society Organizations in the Western Balkan region”, signed by the Ambassador of Japan in Albania Mitsuyuki Takada and the Executive Director of the Western Balkans Fund Gjergj Murra, will help to provide a clear view on the challenges Civil Society Organizations are facing as well as give the appropriate recommendations and future actions to be taken by policy makers, donors and CSOs. The Embassy of Japan is providing this donation in the framework of the Western Balkans Cooperation Initiative, launched in January 2018, promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the Western Balkan region.

Ambassador Takada expressed his hope that this project will help many Civil Society Organizations overcame and mitigate the challenges caused by COVID-19 and allowing them to focus on the promotion of regional cooperation and reconciliation in the Western Balkans. Executive Director Murra expressed at the signing ceremony his appreciation for Japan’s continuous support and commitment towards the wellbeing of this region. Japan has provided support to the CSO community throughout the years. Just last February, the Embassy of Japan financially supported the Western Balkans Fund to organize the “1 st Civil Society Organization Summit” in Tirana.