The Constitutional Court starts its work





After almost three years of absence, the Constitutional Court of Albania started to work again on Thursday, by adopting the calendar of the cases to be evaluated in the coming months. Considering the absence of the Court, there are many hot topics which await a review. Therefore, the listing of the cases will not be only chronologically, but also by taking into account their relevance.

One of the most debated files in the Court is the annulment of the decree of 2019 local elections by President Meta. While initially, the President issued June 30 of 2019 as the date of the last local elections, he had to cancel it for fear that the political crisis would escalate even further, with dangerous consequences for the stability of Albania. The President later decreed the 15th of October as the new date of the local elections, although the Central Election Commission did not consider it a legitimate decision. The opposition, who did not participate in the June elections, accused the government of holding unconstitutional elections, and the DP Mayor of Shkodra, Voltana Ademi, sent the case to the Court on behalf of the Association of Municipalities.

Other files considered of high interest are those of the demolition of the National Theater, and the refusal of the President to decree Gent Cakaj as the Foreign Minister in 2019. Meanwhile, the Court needs to vote also for its new chairman, a role which for the moment is temporally being held by Vitore Tusha.

The Constitutional Court is for the moment composed by Përparim Kalo, Altin Binaj, Vitore Tusha, Fiona Papajorgji, Elsa Toska, Marsida Xhaferllari and Sonila Bejtja. Kalo, Binaj and Bejtja, were appointed in the last weeks, after a lot of pressure by the United Stated and the EU.