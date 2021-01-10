The video of Rama’s ministers having dinner in Dubai sparks anger





The Instagram story published by the official account of the luxury steak house Nusr-Et in Dubai, showing some of the highest members of Rama’s government having dinner in a relaxing atmosphere while the country was facing heavy floods, sparked anger among the opposition members and the public opinion. In the video which was later cancelled from the Nusr-Et account, were depicted among others the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, the Minister of State for Reconstruction Arben Ahmetaj, the vice Chairman of the Tirana Municipality, Arbjan Mazniku, Prime Minister's Director of Communications Endri Fuga, and one of the richest Albanian businessman Samir Mane, having dinner in the world-wide famous restaurant.

The video took social media by storm, followed by thousands of ironic and angry comments. Dozens of meme which put in juxtaposition the luxury dinner in one side, and the floods and Albanians in poverty at the other side, are continuing to circulate among social media users. The criticism was harsh especially against Minister Balluku, who’s role in managing the current emergency situation created by the floods is of high importance, considering that many roads have been destroyed or blocked, and dams are operating at their maximum capacity.

The leader of the opposition Lulzim Basha reacted on Facebook but saying that “while the country is underwater, and thousands of families are spending the winter under tends, with Albanians being without any financial help in front of the economic and health crisis, the ministers of Rama were having dinner in comfort at the most expensive restaurant in Dubai.” At the other hand, Prime Minister Rama early in the day responded to the many ironic comments on his Facebook page regarding this topic, by saying that the ministers, along with other representatives from the government, had travelled to Dubai to meet with potential investors in Albania, and even the cost of the dinner was in charge of the Dubai investors. According to Rama, part of the delegation were various exponents of the government or even the media.