Cultural project brings literary exchange between Saudi Arabia and Albania

TIRANA, May 15, 2024 - In an important step for cultural exchanges between Albania and Saudi Arabia, two publishers have agreed to bring Saudi literary works to Albanian readers and Albanian works to Saudi readers.

The cultural project, made possible under the auspices of the Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Tirana Abdullah Al-Shehri, involves the Kalemat Agency and the Tirana Times Publishing House and will publish be a series of seven books

Kalemat Agency aspires to be the most influential in all areas of creative and literary work by supporting Saudi and Arab writers and creators and opening doors for them to access the world's languages and cultures. The Tirana Times Publishing House is one of the most influential Albanian publishers of international and domestic literary works in the Albanian language.

Saudi poet Fahd Al-Awda, who is involved with the project on the Saudi side, confirmed that there is an important project for cultural exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Albania, and that the project consists of translating a number of Saudi books into the Albanian language. In a Q&A, he gives more details on the cultural exchange project.

Tell us about the first experience for the Albanian language, for the benefit of the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority, what is the importance of this project, and what about your partnership in the aspect of translations?

Our mission to find the best publisher interested in the project was facilitated by the direct assistance of the Deputy Ambassador Abdullah Al-Shehri. This project will enhance cultural exchange between the two countries, and will also spread Saudi literature in the Republic of Albania, and thus it will benefit the spread of the Arabic language, and encourage. The project is supervised by Tirana Times Publishing House and the Albanian Institute of International Studies, represented by Albert Rakipi, Arben Ramkaj and Alba Cela .

We are pleased to announce that the first novel from Saudi literature to be translated into the Albanian language is by a Saudi writer represented by Kalemat Agency. A project that will receive its share of celebration soon, God willing.

What are the agreements signed by the Kalemat Agency in this regard?

Agreements to translate books of Albanian literature into Arabic, and others to translate other Saudi novels into Albanian. Thus, the number of books in this project will reach seven.

Does multilingualism pose difficulties in such a project and how is expertise gathered in it?

There is no doubt that the multiplicity of languages ​​and their distribution on different continents represents a great challenge for us. However, the difficulties are overcome by the efforts of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority, represented by the Tarjem initiative. To manage translation projects at Kalemat Agency, there is a team capable of working under pressure, and fluent in many languages, which helps them negotiate with foreign publishers who did not believe in the feasibility of translating Arabic literature in general. We are racing against time to achieve our achievements with superior quality in cooperation with the best writers in the Kingdom who have placed their trust in the Kalemat Agency.

The first book to be translated and published in the series will be a novel by a Saudi writer, Youssef Al-Mohaimeed.

A Synopsis of The Journey of the Najdi Boy

This is a novel for boys or adolescents, full of fun, excitement, and surprises that keep the reader on the edge of their seat. The story takes the reader on a journey across the sea and the ocean, as the young protagonist navigates the mazes of the desert and the perils of the sea in search of someone who can interpret his strange dream.

The story is set in a small village in Najd called "Khabb Al-Manshi", surrounded by sand and situated in the heart of the surrounding sands. The village did not receive any pilgrims on their way to Mecca, and therefore did not benefit from the same trade as other villages. However, it was known for its few dates in its high palm trees, its fresh water, its kind people, and its brave noble boys. Later on, it became famous for the story of "Salih the Shoemaker " who chased his dream. Salih failed to help his father make the colorful leather shoes, which his father was famous for. Instead, his father allowed him to color the shoes with beautiful dyes, in which he excelled. But the story does not end there, as there are many adventures and strange events that Salih the Shoemaker will recount, based on what happened to him on a starry autumn night with gentle Najdi air. This event, or dream, changed his life forever.

One summer night, while sleeping on the rooftop of his clay house, he found himself flying without wings, wearing a loose, wide robe. He saw the trees, the houses, and was amazed by the view of villages, the desert, the sea, and strange cities. Suddenly, he landed in an abandoned house and turned into a butcher, standing in front of a suspended carcass, cutting it open with a sharp knife, then pulling its intestines with his hands and wrapping them around his arm, until the full stomach burst open and its contents spilled out. After waking up from his dream, he sought refuge in Allah from the devil.

When the boy embarks on a journey to find the meaning of his dream, he gains a lot of knowledge and wisdom, and discovers that chasing a dream on a summer night will lead him to success and wealth once again."

About the author: Youssef Al-Mohaimeed

He has been a novelist and short story writer since the early 1980s. He has also worked as a journalist for several years. He has participated in several Arab and international festivals and conferences on the novel and the short story in most countries of the world. His novels have been translated into English, French, Italian, Romanian, Turkish, Russian, and other languages.

Novels:

Some of his notable works include The Clamour of the Dead, The Smell Traps (2003), The Bottle (2004), A Dolphin's Journey (2006), The Pigeons That Don't Fly in Buraydah (2009), The Journey of the Najdi Boy (2013), A Drowned Man Swaying on a Swing (2015), More Than Stairs (2019), and A Man Tracked by Crows (2023).

• His novel The Smell Traps was been translated into English, French, and Italian. It was shortlisted for the Jean-Michel Bertsch Swiss Prize for World Literature in 2010 and won the Ziatour Italian Prize for World Literature in 2011.

• His novel The Bottle has been translated into English. It was also praised by American novelist Annie Prolix as "a standout name in world literature".

• His novel Pigeons Don't Fly in Buraidah won the Abu Al-Qasim Al-Shabbi Prize for Arabic Novel in 2011. It was translated into English and published by Bloomsbury in 2015.

• His novel The Journey of the Najdi Boy won the Ministry of Culture and Information Award in 2013.

• He was contracted by American literary agent Thomas Colchie as a foreign literary agent in New York during the period of 2007-2009.