Albania’s AI Minister Diella Sued by Actor Over Image Use

Tirana Times, February 15, 2026 – Albania’s much publicized artificial intelligence “minister” Diella is now at the center of a legal and political controversy after actor Anila Bisha filed a lawsuit against the Albanian government, accusing state institutions of unlawfully using her image and voice. The case, filed at the Administrative Court in Tirana, directly challenges the government’s flagship digital governance narrative and raises deeper questions about consent, data protection, and the use of technology as political spectacle amid persistent corruption scandals.

Bisha has confirmed that she is suing the Council of Ministers, the state owned company Apel, the Agjencia Kombëtare e Shoqërisë së Informacionit, and Prime Minister Edi Rama himself, seeking the suspension of the AI “minister” until a final court ruling is issued. “We have filed a lawsuit and are asking for the blocking of Diella as a minister,” she told BIRN, stressing that the contract she signed allowed the use of her image only for a digital assistant on the e Albania platform and not for a political or ministerial role.

Diella was introduced by Rama in September 2025 as an AI generated minister tasked with handling public procurement, one of the most corruption prone sectors of the Albanian state. At the time, the prime minister framed the initiative as a structural reform, arguing that artificial intelligence would reduce corruption, nepotism, and conflicts of interest by limiting human discretion in tendering procedures. The avatar was presented not merely as a technical tool, but as a symbolic guarantor of transparency, featured prominently on government platforms and publicly positioned alongside real cabinet members.

What makes the case particularly sensitive is that Diella had existed previously, with the same image and voice, as a digital assistant on the government’s e Albania services portal. Bisha acknowledges having consented to that use. However, she insists that the subsequent transformation of the assistant into an AI “minister” crossed a legal and ethical line. “I have nothing to do with Diella as a minister and nobody ever asked me about this,” she said. According to her contract, she added, state institutions were explicitly obliged to protect her personal data, including her image and voice.

The government has rejected the accusations. The Agjencia për Media dhe Informim described the lawsuit as unfounded. “Albania is a free and democratic country where, as in any other country without censorship, people are free to think and act through legal channels against the government,” said the agency’s director general Manjola Hasa. “From our point of view this lawsuit is meaningless, but we welcome the opportunity to resolve it once and for all in a court of law.”

Beyond the legal dispute, the Diella affair has become politically charged. The AI “minister” attracted international media attention and was promoted as evidence of Albania’s technological leap forward. In October 2025, Rama presented Diella at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference in Germany, where the avatar outlined an ambitious vision for AI driven governance. “My mission is to transform decision making from intuition based to evidence based, powered by data, algorithms, and transparent dashboards,” Diella declared. “Every ministry will have trained AI teams to identify inefficiencies, automate repetitive tasks, and make results measurable in real time.” Rama later added, half jokingly, “She is my daughter and she is very loyal to her father.”

At home, however, reactions were far more critical. Opposition lawmakers were angered when Diella delivered a “speech” during a parliamentary session, accusing the government of turning democratic institutions into a stage for political marketing. These tensions have only intensified as Albania has been hit by a wave of corruption investigations, particularly in public procurement and large infrastructure projects, casting doubt on the claim that technological innovation alone can cleanse a deeply politicized system.

In this context, Diella increasingly appears less as an anti corruption solution and more as a façade carefully designed to project reform, especially to international audiences. The fact that key institutions involved in digitalization have themselves been linked to controversy further weakens the credibility of the initiative. The contrast between the sleek AI avatar sold abroad as proof of modernization and the reality of systemic governance failures at home has become increasingly stark.The lawsuit now places that contradiction under judicial scrutiny. It raises fundamental questions about the limits of artificial intelligence in public authority, the protection of personal data, and the accountability of governments that deploy AI personas as symbols of power. Ultimately, the Diella case risks becoming emblematic of governance by appearance, where innovation is used to mask rather than confront corruption. As the court weighs whether to suspend the AI “minister,” Albania’s broader digital reform agenda itself is effectively on trial.