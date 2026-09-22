Full Report: House Arrest Ordered for Albania’s Intelligence Chief

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SPAK investigation reaches the heart of Albania’s security establishment, raising unprecedented questions over classified information, organized crime and institutional integrity in a NATO member state Tirana Times, September 22, 2026 – Albania was shaken Tuesday by one of the most serious developments involving its national security institutions in the post-communist era, after the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime ordered house arrest and suspension from office for Vlora Hyseni, director of the State Intelligence Service, SHISH. Hyseni is suspected of “supporting the perpetrator of a crime” and “disclosure of secret acts or data,” according to investigative sources cited by…