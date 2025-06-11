Italy and Albania: Building a Shared Future Through Action and Partnership

Change font size: - + Reset

By Marco Alberti, Ambassador of Italy to Albania





The Italian anthem was written by Goffredo Mameli, a young man who sacrificed his life for Italy’s freedom— the same desire for freedom that has always characterized the Albanian people. This sense of freedom unites us. The very first word of our anthem is Brothers—a word evoking blood ties, shared destinies, and a commitment not only of the heart, but also of purpose.

Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the Italian Republic. It is an honor for me to be in Albania; an honor to stand in this building, designed and constructed by Italian hands; an honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Albania’s Central Bank, founded in 1925 by an Italian banker.

Future—this is the word that shapes our dialogue with Albania. Today’s event, like the entire Italian Culture Week, is about the future: the future of our countries, our peoples, and especially our young people. The future shapes the present more than the past does. Envisioning the future means making choices—choices that deepen human connections and make relations between countries more strategic. This is why we invited young people to perform our national anthems tonight—because they are our future.

The first step toward the future is peace. Peace is no miracle. As President Sergio Mattarella has said: peace is the fruit of patient cooperation among peoples. In these difficult times, Italy firmly and persistently promotes peace—in Ukraine, illegally invaded by Russia; in the Middle East; and wherever peace is threatened. There can be no future without peace; no peace without collaboration; and no collaboration without action.

It is not hope that generates action—rather, it is action that generates hope. Hope in ourselves, and hope in others. Collaboration is a shared action. And this is how we choose to celebrate Italy today: as a nation of action—a people who, 79 years ago, chose to found the Republic.

Italy’s commitment to Albania is one of collaboration based on respect for fundamental rights and freedoms; on the exchange of knowledge and expertise; on the development of projects that foster prosperity and inclusive growth; and on the implementation of structural reforms needed to look forward—to Europe and beyond.

Italy is Albania’s number one trading partner. More than 3,000 Italian companies operate here, primarily small and medium-sized enterprises, across a wide range of sectors: from energy to healthcare, defense to infrastructure, agribusiness to textiles. Yet our goal is not simply to be investors or traders; we aim to be partners. This is the spirit behind our 45 development cooperation projects—supported by more than 320 million euros; behind our police and judicial cooperation, with 14 joint investigation teams; and behind the 130 inter-university collaboration agreements already in place. In the same spirit, we consider culture a key vehicle for dialogue and partnership: in a world of growing hard power, it is time for more soft power. For Italy, cultural cooperation with Albania is a privileged opportunity for dialogue. More than 150 cultural initiatives were implemented in 2024, and 84 so far in 2025.

We are happy with this progress—but not satisfied. There remains tremendous untapped potential that we are determined to develop by focusing on three key words: cooperation—meaning planning and acting together; not Italy in Albania, but Italy with Albania; diversification—meaning exploring new opportunities, sectors, and regions, because unlocking potential requires exploration; and education—meaning the exchange of knowledge and the training of a new generation of leaders open to the future.

As Thomas Edison once said: The value of an idea lies in its use.

Our goal remains to transform ideas into projects and projects into action. Along the way, we will undoubtedly make mistakes—everyone who acts makes mistakes. But we are not interested in perfection, which is impossible. We are interested in being unstoppable—in transforming the excellent relations between Italy and Albania into a true strategic partnership, fully aware of the commitment, trust, and responsibility that this ambitious goal requires.

A partnership must be built together. For this, we will need all of you: our fellow Italians in Albania, whose contributions to this country’s development and to Italy’s reputation here I deeply appreciate; our companies, both large and small, who embody innovation, flexibility, and efficiency. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors—represented here today—without whom this event would not have been possible, and without whom Italy’s presence in Albania would be less impactful.

Finally, we will need our Albanian partners, both institutional and private—partners who believe in Italy, and who will help us further consolidate our presence in this country, creating shared value and building a future together in the European home that awaits Albania.

We will never do less than our best. Never. This is our promise. This is Italy’s promise on this day of celebration.

Long live Italy. Long live Albania!

(Speech delivered on the occasion of the Italian National Day reception, Tirana, June 3, 2025)