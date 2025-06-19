The Israel – Iran conflict in our perspective

Change font size: - + Reset

by Genc Pollo

President of the Pan-Europe Albania

Former Minister and MP

18 June 2025

In the Albanian public debate on the armed conflict between Israel and Iran, a prevailing notion has been the contrast between Israel, a democracy where state power is under constitutional constraints and accountable to the people and their elected representatives, while Iran is a theocracy where the supreme leader and his entourage rule completely over citizens and systematically mistreat them; as a consequence, the reasoning goes, Albania should stand with Israel.

Indeed, Albania aligned itself with Israel, reiterating the major EU capitals formula on the day of the Israeli attack (Friday, 13/06) that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, that Israel has the right to self-defense, and that a diplomatic solution is preferred. However, it was noted that this statement from government representatives came with significant delay: on the fourth day of the conflict, after the opposition and regional governments, such as Prishtina,, had already spoken out.

Returning to the reasons for supporting Israel: it has been repeatedly stated that Europe (and the West) stands with Israel in a community of values such as democracy, the rule of law, and respect for freedoms and human rights (known in EU jargon as the Copenhagen Criteria). These similarities also define the solidarity and support for Israel in this critical moment. In the rest of the world, most democracies side with Israel, though there are exceptions. Likewise, authoritarian and despotic regimes generally support Iran, but not all of them.

To put things into a broader perspective by also considering the national interest and the respect of international law.

**National Interest**

In this matter, national interest primarily concerns security (economic interests merit separate consideration). Since Ayatollah Khomeini took power in Tehran 46 years ago, Iran has almost daily declared its intent to annihilate Israel. After dealing with the “Little Satan,” as Iranian leaders call Israel, they say they will turn to the “Great Satan,” the United States. They do not openly use this language for Europe, but it is understood that they consider it a “medium Satan.” For Albanians, Supreme Leader Khamenei stated five years ago that they are a “wicked people.”

For 30 years, this regime has sought to produce a nuclear bomb. Its first obvious target is the “Little Satan,” Israel; then, as it sees fit: Europe, America, or rival Arab states like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, or even Turkey. If it wouldn’t hit them for sure it will threatens them and try to blackmail them into submission. For twenty years, the international community—without exception, including Europe, America, and even Russia and China in this case—has tried to prevent Iran’s nuclear armament. Sometimes with sanctions, sometimes with agreements and inspections, and sometimes by billion dollars bribes. And they have always failed.

The United States, Europe, Israel, and recently the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) state that Tehran is a quarter-step away from producing a A-bomb. At most, it would take them two weeks. The missiles to launch a nuclear warhead toward Tel Aviv or Europe are already prepared.

Israel’s preemptive strike aims to eliminate this existential threat. By targeting not only the commanders of the ayatollahs’ guard but also nuclear technicians and the centrifuges used to produce the bomb, Israel is removing this sword hanging over the heads of the Israeli people first and foremost, but also over the peoples of the Middle East and Europe. As the German Chancellor expressed today, “Israel is doing the ‘dirty work’ for our collective good.”

This strike carries risks. The ayatollahs could close the Strait of Hormuz, blocking 25% of the world’s oil supply, or incite terrorism in Europe. Whatever they attempt, the alternative to inaction is Tehran with a nuclear bomb trigger in hand. This is not merely the worst alternative but an existential nightmare.

**Respect for International Law**

Respect for international law is another criterion for determining which side is in the right in this conflict.

Iran has repeatedly violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it has been a party since 1970. Most recently, the UN body for Atomic Energy (IAEA) concluded that Iran’s nuclear program is not for civilian purposes. Additionally, Iran has established, armed, and trained militias in the region (Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza) and used them threaten and attack rival states in the Middle East. Through the Houthis in Yemen, it blocked the Red Sea maritime corridor, a vital artery for the European economy (40% of goods), for several months. These and other actions make Iran a systemic and dangerous violator of international law.

On the other hand, some voices in Europe, while seeing Israel’s June 13 attack as fundamentally justified, insist that by striking first, Israel violated international law. Indeed, interstate aggression or even the threat of it has been prohibited by UN conventions since the end of World War II. Violators of this norm in Europe include Russia with its aggression against Ukraine and Serbia under Vučić with its repeated military threats against Kosovo. However, in Israel’s case, we are dealing with a preemptive strike against a major, in this case nuclear, aggression. The “Caroline Rule,” formulated in the 19th century and reaffirmed after World War II, allows striking first when clearly threatened.

The ideal scenario in Iran would be the overthrow of the ayatollah regime and the establishment of a democratic system friendly to its neighbors. This is a nation with an ancient and rich culture, known to us through Omar Khayyam, Ferdowsi, and others. Iranians deserve liberation from a bloodthirsty regime that kills and imprisons them at will and mistreats women merely for not properly wearing their headscarves.

A positive scenario would be the complete elimination of the nuclear potential in the ayatollahs’ Iran, by force or otherwise, with international verification on the ground. Freedom and democracy may still have to wait, but at least we could have peace and stability in the Middle East.