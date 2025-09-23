Tirana Council Dismisses Mayor Erion Veliaj

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana, September 23, 2025 , Tirana Times– The extraordinary dismissal of Tirana’s mayor, Erion Veliaj, by the Municipal Council marks one of the most dramatic political upheavals in Albania’s recent history. Once celebrated as the rising star of the Socialist Party and widely perceived as a potential successor to Prime Minister Edi Rama, Veliaj now finds himself politically abandoned, legally embattled, and personally isolated.

The vote to remove Veliaj followed a direct proposal from Prime Minister Rama during the Socialist Party’s assembly, where he announced Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu as the party’s preferred candidate for Tirana. The Municipal Council, dominated by Socialist members but also supported by opposition councilors, executed the decision with military-like discipline. Not a single Socialist councilor raised dissent, a striking contrast to Veliaj’s once iron grip over the same political structures.

For the opposition, the dismissal was a vindication. They had demanded Veliaj’s removal since May, citing corruption scandals and governance failures. Yet their vote in favor also highlighted the paradox of the moment: their political adversary Rama had finally carried out the purge they had long called for.

Veliaj’s downfall is tied not only to his detention on multiple corruption charges—but also to his complete political isolation. The man who once cultivated a loyal inner circle of councilors and allies now faced their unanimous abandonment. Requests to attend the councilsession and defend himself were denied, reinforcing the image of a political funeral conducted without his presence.

His written appeals from prison portrayed the dismissal as a “dangerous precedent” for democracy, stressing that his absence was not voluntary but the result of a preventive detention order. He warned that removing an elected mayor without due process undermines representative institutions, signaling his intent to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The timing and execution of Veliaj’s dismissal reveal Rama’s decisive role. While the prime minister publicly expressed sympathy for Veliaj’s legal plight, he simultaneously drove the final nails into his political coffin by presenting Manastirliu as the new face for Tirana. Observers noted the resemblance to Albania’s communist-era purges of “anti-party groups,” where loyalty to the leader trumped legal or moral considerations.

Western diplomats have privately characterized Veliaj’s removal as an “internal elimination,”raising questions about whether the move was motivated more by governance concerns or by the political need to close a painful chapter.

For Sali Berisha’s Democratic Party, the case remains a double-edged sword. While Berisha has denounced Veliaj for corruption and linked him to major scandals, he also insisted the imprisoned mayor should have been allowed to speak before the council. His framing of the process as politically orchestrated aligns with broader critiques of Albania’s fragile rule of law.

Meanwhile, the public watches a spectacle that underscores systemic vulnerabilities. Preventive detention without final conviction, the absence of procedural safeguards in the dismissal, and the dominance of party directives over institutional independence all raise doubts about Albania’s democratic maturity.

Veliaj’s removal reshapes the political landscape of the capital. For Rama, it clears the stage for Manastirliu, consolidating his grip on both party and government. For Veliaj, it representsa spectacular fall from grace, from a powerful mayor with national ambitions to a political outcast awaiting trial.

Yet the broader implications extend beyond personalities. The case illustrates how fragile Albania’s democratic institutions remain when legal processes are overshadowed by political expediency. The dismissal of Veliaj may satisfy calls for accountability, but the manner in which it was executed risks eroding trust in both justice and politics.

As Albania moves toward new local elections, the central question remains: was Veliaj’s fall the triumph of justice—or simply another chapter in the ruthless pragmatism of Albanian politics?