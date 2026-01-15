U.S. suspends Albania from immigrant visa processing

Change font size: - + Reset

Inclusion alongside fragile states raises concerns over governance and mass emigration

Tirana Times, 15 January 2026 – Washington’s decision to suspend U.S. immigrant visa processing for Albania, effective January 21 and for an indefinite period, marks one of the strongest diplomatic signals sent to Tirana in years. Albania is now included in a list of 75 countries whose citizens will no longer have their immigrant visa applications processed under the public charge provision, which targets applicants who could become dependent on public assistance in the United States. Amid many weak or failing states, U.S. visa processing is suspended also for Albania, a NATO member and a country that aspires to EU membership.

Fox News reported that an internal State Department memo instructs consular officials to halt visa processing for countries where a high percentage of migrants have ended up on U.S. welfare programs. This measure, part of the broader America First orientation, places Albania in the same group as states facing structural instability, weak governance and serious socio economic vulnerabilities.

A senior expert at the Albanian Institute for International Studies told Tirana Times that the decision is deeply discouraging and extremely alarming, noting that the list contains numerous weak or dysfunctional states. Yet Washington has placed Albania in the same category, even though Albania is a NATO member and formally seeking EU membership, while Serbia is not affected by this measure. The expert recalled that it was the United States that strongly pushed for Albania’s accession to NATO, but today a NATO member aspiring to join the EU cannot explain why it is experiencing mass emigration and near depopulation.

The scale of emigration is central to the U.S. assessment. In the last decade alone, Albania has lost at least 800,000 people who have emigrated not only to EU member states but increasingly to the United States. This dramatic demographic decline, combined with labor shortages, economic stagnation and heavy dependence on remittances, has significantly damaged Albania’s international standing. According to AIIS analysts, the U.S. decision does not target Albanians as individuals but reflects a deeper concern about governance and institutional performance. Albania was once a country where the United States provided special programs supporting Albanian citizens legally residing in America. The shift from support to restriction signals a deteriorating evaluation of Albania’s stability and government effectiveness.

The announcement has triggered immediate political debate in Albania. Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali rejected opposition claims that the U.S. decision was a reaction to the policies of Prime Minister Edi Rama. She stated that the measure does not block travel to the United States and does not affect tourist, student, business, family visit or work related visas. In a recorded message she said that the latest U.S. decision does not block movement or travel for Albanian citizens and that routine visa categories continue unchanged. Her comments were intended to counter the opposition narrative that Albania has been placed under punitive restrictions.

Opposition MP Belind Këlliçi argued the opposite and described the U.S. decision as placing Albania on a blacklist. He claimed that the United States applies such measures to hostile states or countries considered major sources of illegal migration and accused Prime Minister Rama of being responsible for the deterioration that has placed Albania among high risk states. According to Këlliçi, the suspension is international confirmation of Albania’s domestic failures, mass exodus and worsening governance indicators.

The political confrontation intensified after the U.S. Department of State clarified that visa processing would be halted for countries whose emigrants benefit from U.S. social welfare programs at what Washington considers unacceptable levels. On January 4, President Donald Trump published a list of countries whose emigrants benefit from U.S. public assistance, indicating that 41.3 percent of Albanian immigrants receive some form of welfare support. The U.S. Embassy in Tirana stated that the president has made it clear that immigrants must be financially self sufficient and should not burden American taxpayers. The Embassy also noted that the new rules do not affect tourist visa applications.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said that immigration from the 75 countries will be halted while the Department reassesses processing procedures in order to prevent entry of foreign nationals who may rely on welfare or public benefits. It remains unclear how long this review will last. The freeze also applies to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo and North Macedonia. Serbia is not included, a fact that is likely to generate political and diplomatic debate in the region.

This decision is not a bureaucratic adjustment but a political warning. It raises serious questions about Albania’s governance, credibility and direction. For a country whose strategic posture has long depended on a close partnership with the United States, this development must be treated as a serious alarm requiring immediate reflection, reassessment and meaningful reform.