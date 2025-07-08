Vidovdan: A Dangerous Myth Turned Political Weapon

Change font size: - + Reset

By Syle Ukshini

For more than a century, the Serbian state and Church have mythologized the Battle of Kosovo of 1389 as a defining moment of Serbian identity—a narrative culminating each year in the celebration of Vidovdan, Serbia’s national and religious holiday observed on June 28. Originally linked to the feast day of Saint Vitus, Vidovdan has since been transformed into a potent symbol of Serbian martyrdom and nationalist pride. But this myth, far from being a benign cultural tradition, is in fact a calculated ideological construction. It has served to justify territorial claims against Kosovo and to propagate a hegemonic vision of Serbian exclusivity in the Balkans.

In historical terms, the Battle of Kosovo was a relatively minor confrontation. Some historians have even questioned its factual veracity. What is indisputable, however, is that the event has been deliberately transformed into a foundational myth—an origin story for the Serbian national project. Beginning in the 19th century, with the emergence of the modern Serbian state, this myth was carefully cultivated by the Serbian Academy and the Orthodox Church to serve political purposes. Kosovo, in this narrative, was cast as the “cradle of the Serbian nation,” a sacred land eternally tied to Serbian destiny.

But this version of history is not only factually distorted—it is dangerous.

The battle itself was part of a broader Christian coalition, one that included not only Serbs but also Hungarians, Croats, Bosniaks, and Albanians, who at the time were predominantly Christian. Yet, in the nationalist retelling, all others are erased. The myth excludes non-Serbs from Kosovo’s past and present, creating a fabricated sense of historical entitlement. It is a hegemonic tale that positions Serbs as the sole inheritors of the land, disregarding centuries of multiethnic coexistence.

More importantly, this myth has not remained confined to folklore or liturgy. It has deeply shaped Serbia’s domestic and foreign policy. In 1989, on the 600th anniversary of the battle, Slobodan Milošević delivered his infamous speech at Gazimestan, transforming Vidovdan into a rallying cry for nationalist mobilization. Since then, the holiday has been celebrated not as a cultural event, but as a chauvinistic display of exclusivism and dominance. This has had devastating consequences for the region—fueling ethnic tensions, legitimizing war crimes, and obstructing reconciliation.

In the diplomatic arena, the myth of Vidovdan has also been instrumentalized. The Serbian Church and state have produced countless publications invoking this narrative, embedding it not only in their own institutional documents but also influencing international academic and diplomatic discourse. In the early 20th century, Serbia capitalized on favorable geopolitical alignments—presenting itself as anti-German, anti-Austrian, and aligning with French and British interests. Through active propaganda, the myth found sympathetic ears in Western diplomatic and scholarly circles, particularly during and after the First World War.

But the logic of ancient entitlement is a flawed and perilous one. If historical claims were to dictate modern statehood, then much of the Balkans could belong to Rome, Byzantium, or the Ottomans. States cannot be built on myths or memory alone—especially when such memory is weaponized against others.

It is time to confront the myth of Vidovdan for what it is: not a sacred memory of national martyrdom, but a political instrument of exclusion and domination. The Balkans deserve a future grounded in truth, coexistence, and mutual respect—not in the ghosts of a selectively remembered past.