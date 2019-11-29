Fundraising calls raise over eight million euros

TIRANA, Nov. 29 – As the alarming amount of damages and victims continued to grow, citizens, companies and diaspora alike organized donations funds where people could contribute with monetary assistance.

In less than 48 hours various fundraising calls have raised over eight million euros and dollars.

Behxhet Pacolli, Kosovo’s foreign minister, donated 1m euros to rebuild the affected areas.

The Fundjave Ndryshe Initiative raised about 1.5 million dollars, from the government initiative about 270 thousand dollars from the initiative of JOQ Albania about 200 thousand dollars, in the USA from the initiative of Besa Association and Foundation of Albanians around the world about 100 thousand dollars.

The Open Society Foundation donated $ 500,000 and so did the government of Kosovo.

Meanwhile, the Sandesara Group, a large business presence in over 75 countries in the field of Oil and Gas, etc, donated over 1 million euros to the Albanian government for earthquake relief.

The Albanian government, the Socialist parliamentary group and 60 mayors will donate their November salary. The company Euro-Insig donated 50 thousand euros, Municipality of Tetovo 25 thousand, Gazeta Express 10 thousand euros, Dreni-Pharm 10 thousand euros more.

Mario Dedivanovic, known as Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser, donated 3,000 euros.

The Skopje Club of Northern Macedonia will donate the money raised today from match tickets against Pandev Academy. Albania’s Këlcyra Second Division team donated the salaries of their convicted footballers to the families affected by the quake.

In addition to money, there were plenty of other individual aids.

Lazim Destani, the father of Albanian actor Blerim Destani, donated 12 tonnes of food. In addition, over 200 tons of food, sanitary products and over 1,000 mattresses were delivered by dozens of trucks from Kosovo businesses.