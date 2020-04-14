EU allocates 100 mill € to support post-earthquake reconstruction in Albania

TIRANA, April 14 - The Council of the European Union has adopted by written procedure two proposals which amend the EU budget for 2020 in order to free up funds to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Based on the first draft amending budget, commitments will increase by 567 million euros and payments by 77 million euros, of which 100 million euros is allocated to supporting reconstruction in Albania in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit the country on 26 November 2019.

"Following the donors’ conference in Brussels on 17 February 2020, hosted by the President of the Commission, the present DAB proposes EUR 100,0 million in commitment appropriations to support reconstruction efforts. EUR 15 million in payment appropriations are also proposed to cover advance payments in 2020 to implementing partners. The remaining payment appropriations will be covered as from the 2021 budget," the official document states.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama considered the decision of the Council to allocate the pledged amount of 100 million to Albania as good news amid the coronavirus crisis. "The good news is that despite the great difficulty of coping with the aftermath of this world war, the EU stood by its commitment of 17 February in Brussels and the € 100 million promised by the European Commission for Reconstruction was allocated from the amended EU 2020 budget," he said.

A total of 1.15 billion euros was gathered on Monday during the International Donors’ Conference, held in Brussels to help Albania cope with the aftermath of the earthquake that hit the country on November 26 last year. The EU alone pledged a total of 15 million euros to support reconstruction in Albania, with an additional 100 million euros in the form of a donation.

The European Parliament is expected to agree on its position on the two draft amending budget proposals on April 16-17. The budget will be adopted as soon as the Parliament reaches an agreement.