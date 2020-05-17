MEPs and German Ambassador condemn demolition of National Theatre

TIRANA, May 17 - Members of European Parliament Michael Gahler and David Lega condemned the actions of Albanian authorities and police violence and called on Prime Minister Rama to stop the National Theatre's illegal demolition.

"We condemn the authorities action and police violence in Tirana and call on PM Rama to stop the illegal demolition of the National Theatre, to stop the violence against artists and activists and engage in dialogue with all stakeholders including Europa Nostra and the Institute of the European Investment Bank which are supported by the European Commission and stand ready to help," they wrote in an official joint statement.

Lega and Gahler recalled that the National Theatre has been listed as an endangered European heritage site and reminded the Albanian government that the 15 conditions must still be fulfilled in order for accession negotiations to begin.

German Ambassador to Albania Peter Zingraf also stated that he is perplexed by the demolition of the National Theater in such a hasty way.

In an official statement posted by the German Embassy, Ambassador Zingraf expressed concern that this could mean a step backwards for the country.

"The hasty demolition of the National Theater in Tirana at dawn today is difficult for me to understand in the form in which we saw it. In the current state of emergency, dialogue between government and civil society and transparent government action are particularly important. Against the background of combating the corona pandemic, this development makes me all the more concerned, since the crowds that have already happened and are still to be expected can mean a step backwards. I call on all actors to engage in dialogue and restraint," the Ambassador said.