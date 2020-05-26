25 new COVID-19 cases in Albania, 33 dead

TIRANA, May 26 -A 69-year-old patient from Tirana passed away on Tuesday morning, who was under in intensive care at the Infectious Disease Hospital. This brings the death toll in the country to 33 victims.

Twenty-five new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1029 in Albania. The majority of the new cases were identified in Tirana and only one was found in Durres. This marks the highest number of cases in weeks and the Ministry of Health reports that the outbreak is associated with a call-center in the capital city.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 14,500 people. A total of 16 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 78 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

Currently there are 175 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 80

Durrës 54

Kruja 24

Shkodra 12

Berat 10

Kamza 9

Fier 2

Mirdita 1

Korça 1

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.