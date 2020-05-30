23 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, May 30 - Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1122 in Albania. The majority of the new cases were identified in Tirana, two in Mat, two in Lushnje, one in Durrës, one in Kruja and one case in Librazhd.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 15,000 people. A total of 26 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Moreover, 76 percent of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered.

The death toll remains at 33 victims.

Currently there are several active cases in Albania.

Tirana 122

Tirana 137

Durrës 39

Kruja 16

Shkodër 11

Kamëz 9

Mat 8

Lushnje 6

Berat 2

Albanian residents in red areas can now move without a permit until 9 p.m.. Bars, cafes and restaurants have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.