Vetting Judge accused of forgery

TIRANA, June 2 - Member of the Independent Qualification Commission (KPK), Alma Faskaj, was reported to the Albanian Special Anti-Corruption Office (SPAK) on the basis that she committed forgery. The denunciation was submitted to SPAK by Judge Hajrie Muçmata, who accuses Faskaj of concealing her dismissal from duty in 1996.

In her report, Muçmata states that IQC member Alma Faskaj was dismissed on August 26, 1996 by the High Council of Justice for violating the law and failing to serve as a judge in the Lushnja Court.

Muçmata further adds that the Vetting law stipulates that one of the conditions for being elected a member of the KPC or the Court of Appeal is that no disciplinary measures have been taken against the candidate. In these conditions, Hajrie Muçmata asks SPAK to suspend the member of the Independent Qualification Committee Alma Faskaj and bring her to justice.

However, Muçmata herself failed to pass the vetting process, after being dismissed by the Independent Qualification Commission, part of which is the accused Alma Faskaj. Muçmata could not pass the vetting test, as according to the KPC, she failed to justify her total income sources. .

Faskaj is among several judges who have been accused of forgery so far, following the denunciation of two College of Appeal members, Luan Daci and Ardian Hajdari.

Daci was suspended as a judge of the Special Appellate Panel at the request of the SPAK, after being accused of forgery and fraud. After the suspension, he appealed the decision, but the court's decision is now pending.