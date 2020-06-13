48 new COVID-19 cases in Albania

TIRANA, June 13 - Forty-eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 1464 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 19,500 people. A total of 52 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 36 victims.

However, a total of 1039 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 389 active cases in Albania.

Tirana 220

Shkodra 45

Kruja 40

Kamza 29

Durres 19

Puka 9

Lushnja 6

Vlora 6

Elbasan 4

Tropoja 2

Korca 1

Librazhd 1

Mallakastra 1

Lezha 1

Berat 1

Ura Vajgurore 1

Residents in Albania can now move without a permit and no time restrictions across the country. Kindergartens, nurseries and gyms have reopened under strict rules regarding social distancing and hygienic practices.