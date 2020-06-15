Covid-19 cases in Albania hit record high

TIRANA, June15 - Covid-19 cases in Albania are increasing at an alarming rate everyday, as authorities confirmed on Monday that 69 more patients tested positive in the last 24 hours. This marks the highest number of daily cases since the outbreak of the pandemic and brings the total number to 1590.

Furthermore, the geographical distribution has widened across the country, with cases being identified in cities which had been previously declared 'green areas' - Tirana currently takes the lead. Healthcare authorities stated that 50 patients are currently being treated at the 'Infectious Diseases' Hospital, while seven are under intensive care and one is intubated.

However, 11 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1055 recovered patients.



Tirana 249 cases - Shkodra 68 cases - Kruja 63 cases - Kamza 27 cases - Durrës 25 cases - Vlora 21 cases - Lushnja 13 cases - Puka 11 cases - Elbasan 6 cases - Fier 4 cases - Lezha 3 cases - Tropoja 2 cases - Mallakastra 2 cases Korça 1 case - Librazhd 1 case - Berat 1 case - Vajgurore Bridge - 1 case - Gjirokastra 1 case

The lifting of restrictive measures was not accompanied by an increase of monitoring towards the implementation of hygiene rules and protocols set by the authorities, until Friday. Since then, inspection groups and police have visited premises of several businesses to identify any misconduct regarding hygiene rules.