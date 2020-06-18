Court of Appeal judge dismissed from duty

TIRANA, June 18 - The Independent Qualification Commission has dismissed the judge of the Tirana Court of Appeal, Fatmira Hajdari after she failed to disclose the source of her assets in addition to having two U.S. travel visas cancelled.

Fatmira Hajdari was questioned on Monday by the Independent Qualification Commission on property transactions, the construction of a 10-storey building without a permit and the negative balance of property, which amounts to about $ 500,000.

To her defense, she claimed that there was no refusal to enter the United States, but simply a revocation of the visa until the completion of the Vetting process; she was not aware that her visa had been cancelled when she submitted the completed form. However, the Commission stated that the cancellation of the visit, was made before Hajdari had submitted the form.

Hajdari's vetting process was followed by international observer Theo Jacobs, while the re-evaluation was carried out by a body headed by Roland Ilia, with member Firdes Shuli and rapporteur Etleda Çiftja.



Fatmira Hajdari previously served as a judge in the Tirana Court, and after 10 years, in 2013 she was appointed a judge at the Tirana Court of Appeal.