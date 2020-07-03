COVID-19: 3 victims, 90 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 3 - Another three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, one aged 57 years old, one aged 65 years old and the other aged 76 years old. According to the Ministry of Health, the three victims were suffering from several underlying health conditions. This brings the total death toll to 71 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 90 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2752 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on more than 28,000 people. A total of 80 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 8 of whom are in intensive care and one is intubated.

However, a total of 1592 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1088 active cases in Albania, 409 of which are in Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has warned that violators of restrictive measures and social distancing, especially as regards businesses, may face fines or prison time, depending on the degree of violation. He emphasized that gatherings and protests are strictly forbidden as long as the coronavirus is still at large.

