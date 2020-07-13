Kosovo asks Albania to suspend National Road tax

TIRANA, July 13 - Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo Balaj-Halimaj has requested to the Albanian Government to look into the possibility for the suspension of National Road tax for the citizens of Kosovo, for at least two months, until September 15.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albulena Balaj-Halimaj met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Erion Braçe on Monday. The meeting included discussions of preparations for the meeting of the two governments, which is expected to be held in September in Shkodra, where several new agreements are expected to be signed between the two governments.

Balaj-Halimaj also called for the removal of all obstacles that are preventing the implementation of agreements reached earlier, such as the full functioning of the customs point in Durrës, the unification of the customs code, the recognition of reciprocal documentation for export and import, as well as the request of the Kosovo Chamber of Pharmacists for the price list of medicines.

On his part, Deputy Prime Minister Brace promised that he would raise the request for tax suspension at the next parliamentary session, which is expected to be held this week. He also expressed his commitment and will in the full implementation of all agreements reached between our two countries.

Balaj-Halimaj said that all her commitment will be in function of the implementation of the agreements reached earlier and the new agreements that can be reached in September and which will aim at facilitating the lives of citizens across the border.

In 2018, the private company which was granted the concession for the National Road, installed toll collection points in an area of this road as a result of which, every car is asked to pay 10 euros for a return trip for cars and 46 euros for heavy vehicles.

This caused a lot of discontent shortly after the decision, with many protesting against the tolling on the highway at the time.