COVID-19: 4 victims, 85 new cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 15 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, among them a 21-year old, marking the youngest victim in Albania so far. According to the Ministry of Health, the 21-year old was suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 101 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 85 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3752 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 33,500 people. A total of 88 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care and four are intubated.

However, a total of 2091 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 1560 active cases in Albania, 699 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.