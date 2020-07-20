Pubs, lounge bars to close due to surge in COVID-19 cases

TIRANA, July 20 - The government has decided to close nightclubs, discos, lounge bars and any kind of service of this nature indoors or outdoors, except restaurants, due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

In case the order is violated, the business will be fined with 3 million ALL and a one-year suspension of activity. Furthermore, playing music after 20:00 in all service facilities of any kind is prohibited and if the decision is not implemented the subject is fined with one million ALL and 6 months of activity suspension.

So far Albania counts 4090 coronavirus cases, and 112 victims. Currently, 123 patients are receiving treatment in two main hospitals.