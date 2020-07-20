Pubs, lounge bars to close due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 20, 2020 13:13

Pubs, lounge bars to close due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 20 - The government has decided to close nightclubs, discos, lounge bars and any kind of service of this nature indoors or outdoors, except restaurants, due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

In case the order is violated, the business will be fined with 3 million ALL and a one-year suspension of activity. Furthermore, playing music after 20:00 in all service facilities of any kind is prohibited and if the decision is not implemented the subject is fined with one million ALL and 6 months of activity suspension.

So far Albania counts 4090 coronavirus cases, and 112 victims. Currently, 123 patients are receiving treatment in two main hospitals.

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 20, 2020 13:13

Free-to-read articles

Read More