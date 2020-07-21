Tirana Appeals judge resigns before vetting process

TIRANA, July 20 - Judge of Tirana Court of Appeals, Gjin Gjoni, has resigned before undergoing the vetting process, following a 27-year long career.

In a resignation letter to the High Judicial Council (KLGj), Gjoni claims that the vetting process is not equal and the re-evaluation process is only passed by those who serve politics.

If the KLGj approves of Gjoni's resignation, he will able to avoid the vetting process.

Gjin Gjoni was being investigated for 20 months by the Vetting Commission for the legality of the property, his image and professional skills - the longest time during which any judge has been under investigation so far.

With his resignation from office as a judge of Tirana Appeals, Gjin Gjoni will also be dismissed from his position in the Electoral College.

So far, a considerable amount of judges have been dismissed after undergoing the vetting process. The latest judge to be dismissed of her position is Fatmira Hajdari, formerly part of the Tirana Court of Appeals, after she failed to disclose the source of her assets in addition to having two U.S. travel visas cancelled.