Another Tirana Appeals judge resigns before vetting

TIRANA, July 27 - Alaudin Malaj, another Judge of Tirana Court of Appeals has chosen to avoid the vetting process, giving his resignation after a 27-year career.

In his resignation letter, Malaj explains that he has worked for the justice system since 1993, serving in several courts in the country, most importantly at Tirana Court of Appeals

Furthermore, Malaj is deemed as one of the most controversial judges in the country's justice system due to several past decisions he has taken as part of his judge duties.

Malaj's resignation comes after Gjin Gjoni, judge of Tirana Court of Appeals, submitted his own letter of resignation days ago in which he claimed that the vetting process is not equal and the re-evaluation process is only passed by those who serve politics.

He was being investigated for 20 months by the Vetting Commission for the legality of the property, his image and professional skills - the longest time during which any judge has been under investigation so far.