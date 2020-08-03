Southern Albania forests engulfed in flames

TIRANA, Aug 3 - The forest of Seman, located near the river with the same name, has been engulfed in flames for almost two days now, as authorities are struggling to put out the raging fires.

The fires have spread across other areas in the south of Albania, including the cities of Gjirokastra and Tepelena. Four have been arrested, as they are believed to have started started the fire in Gjirokastra.

The forest of Seman has a mountainous terrain and as such has prevented fire trucks from fully accessing the area and putting out the fires.

The fire restarted in the village of Molung in the Gorge of Qafë Thana, above the village of Katund i Vjetër in Rubik, where a large area of oak, hornbeam and chestnut trees were burned.

President Meta has called on institutions to take measures to extinguish fires in the country's forests.

Through a press release, the president urged authorities to do everything possible to preserve the lives of citizens, their property, and forests.