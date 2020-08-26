Serbian team wins against KF Tirana

TIRANA, Aug. 26 - Albania is officially out of UEFA Champions League after KF Tirana lost to Serbian team Crvena Zvezda last night.

Crvena Zvezda scored the goal of the match in the 60th minute. A mistake in the positioning of the defenders during the corner kick by the Serbian team led to football player Tomane scoring the winning goal.

All predictions were in favor of the Serbian team, due to team quality, finances and experience.

The football match was carried out without fans, but with strong security measures.