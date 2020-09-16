PM Rama: Greece has a right to expand its territorial waters

TIRANA, Sep. 16 - Prime Minister Edi Rama has stated that it is Greece's rightto expand its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea by 6 miles.

Speaking during the 'Western Balkans beyond 2020' roundtable organized by The Economist magazine in Athens, Rama said that this issue could be resolved through the mediation of a third party, adding that Greece and Albania are on the right track to resolve all remaining issues.

Rama said that the issue of the maritime delimitation has sparked debate in Albania, while reaffirming his stance that Greece has a right to the expansion.

"The Greek Prime Minister talks about a legitimate right to extend its maritime borders by 12 miles and only this becomes an issue in social networks in Albania and in political circles, as if the Greek Prime Minister must answer to people who do not know what they are talking about, " he said.

Amid rising tensions between Greece and Turkey, Rama said that the two countries are strategic partners of Albania, while emphasizing that President Erdogan is not 'anti-Greece'.

"We are in a strategic partnership between Greece and Turkey, but we are not in danger between two fires. There is potential in this Greek-Turkish agreement to be beneficial for Europe as well, because Turkey is instrumental and Greece is key to Europe's borders. Without a doubt Erdogan is not an anti-Greek person and there is no doubt that the past has shown that when there is a will there is a way," he said.

Rama is currently staying in Athens to attend the 24th Roundtable organized by the Economist and the Government of Greece, titled "Europe: Reinforcing cohesion in turbulent times" to discuss rising tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The roundtable will focus on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and business, Brexit, migration flows, economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Meanwhile, ahead of the roundtable discussion, Rama visited Turkey where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the latter's summer residence in Marmaris.

Greece and Turkey have been embroiled in an increasingly tense and dangerous clash in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean over drilling rights for hydrocarbons and their maritime borders.