Japan donates Books to Faculty of Economy, University of Tirana

TIRANA, Sep. 17 - A small handover ceremony was organized in the premises of the Rectorate of the Tirana University on Thursday, in the framework of Nippon Foundation’s initiative “100 Books for Understanding Contemporary Japan”.

The Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Mr. ITO Makoto, the Rector of the University of Tirana, Prof. Doc. Artan Hoxha and the Dean of the Faculty of Economy, Prof. Doc. Dhori Kule attended the ceremony of the book donation to the “Joseph Limprecht” library of the Faculty of Economy.

On this occasion, Ambassador ITO expressed his wishes that this donation would help the students of the Faculty gain a more comprehensive understanding of Japan’s economy and business. And at the same time this would help strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries.

The “Joseph Limprecht” library of the Faculty of Economy currently has a collection of 25,000 books, which consists of technical-scientific books in Albanian and foreign languages. and has two study rooms with a capacity of 250 study places for students and academic staff.

This is the 4th donation from the Nippon Foundation to Albania, the first one dating back in 2011 when a collection of books was donated to the Polytechnic University of Tirana, the second was a donation of 100 books to the Library of Fier Municipality, and the third one this year in June to “Thimi Mitko” Library in Korca.

