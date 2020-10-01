Minister of Education accused of plagiarism

TIRANA, Oct. 1 - Albania's new Minister of Education, Evis Kushi, has been accused of plagiarizing her doctoral dissertation by the student organization ‘Civic Resistance’.

During a protest last week, they asked Kushi to prove that her dissertation as well as several scientific articles are not plagiarized, demanding that she use the plagiarism detection software purchased by the Ministry of Education.

Kushi was accused of plagiarism a few weeks ago as well, a day after she was appointed Minister of Education, following Besa Shahini's departure. According to Albanian scholar Vladimir Kola, 70 percent of Kushi 's scientific article titled Political transition , Corruption and income inequality in new democracies. Special case Albania” has been plagiarized.

Kush is among many Albanian politicans who have been accused of plagiarizing their work, including MP Taulant Balla, Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, Director of the National Information Society Miranda Karcanaj, Former Ministeer of Defense Mimi Kodheli, SP Deputy Blerina Gjylameti, former Deputy Minister of Education Ervin Demo.