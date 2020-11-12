Albanian parliament to probe Dick Marty report

The Albanian Parliament will compile a report on all investigations carried out into the alleged KLA crimes included in Dick Marty's report.

Taulant Balla the chairman of the SP parliamentary group told the media on Wednesday that "Albania is a state governed by the rule of law, which has the obligation to verify them. And then it's up to the EC to re-evaluate the assessments for Albania". He clarified that this commission "will find the right instrument to clarify these issues and allow no one to make false reports on crimes that allegedly occurred in Albania."

On November 12, the Assembly approved the proposal of the socialist majority for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the alleged crimes committed in Albania by KLA members.

In December 2010, the European Council adopted Marty’s report, which alleged that a criminal network made up by key figures of the Kosovo’s Liberation Army executed kidnapped civilians and sold their organs after the 1999 Kosovo war. Marty was allowed to carry out investigation activities in Albania with the permission of the government at the time. Hashim Thaci and other KLA leaders are now facing charges at the Specialist Chamber at the Hague and have vehemently refuted such claims.