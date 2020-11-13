EC: 103 million euro package of economic aid for Albania

Reforms and Covid-19 crisis management in focus of the assistance planned

The European Commission (EC) has approved a 103.3m-euro package to support Albania. The approved program focuses on key issues for Albania's accession to the European Union, such as the rule of law, fundamental rights and good governance. Furthermore, assistance is provided to further address the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on this week, during the Sofia Summit, EEAS High Representative Borrel had assured the countries in the region that the Union was not planning to leave them alone in this difficult situation.

The same was echoed by Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi.

"The European Union continues to stand by Albania. In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, we have adjusted existing funds to help Albania withstand current social and economic challenges. At the same time, the European Union funds aim to support the main reforms that Albania must implement in order to move forward on its European path,” Várhelyi said.

The program includes actions to strengthen the rule of law and the fight against organized crime and corruption, by improving the capacity of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorial Unit (SPAK), the National Bureau of Investigation and other new independent justice institutions.

Funding is also earmarked for the development of a dynamic land market in Albania, through the establishment of a clear property rights framework. The package also continues to support improving the capacity of the public sector to respond to the needs of citizens and businesses. The program will operate at both national and local levels.

Other programs in which EU will continue to support Albania's participation are education and science related such as Erasmus + and Horizon 2020.

Albania is also to benefit from the larger economic and Investment Plan for the region with multiple flagship projects in infrastructure, digital connectivity and environmental protection.