Covid infections and hospitalizations in Albania reach new highs

Last week marked record highs in all pandemic related numbers including the number of deaths, cases, tests and hospitalizations in Albania. Official data show that between November 10-16, the coronavirus caused 60 casualties, up from the highest figure recorded two weeks ago with 47 dead.

New cases during the same 1-week period rose to 3701, marking an increase of 492. The increase was due to a higher number of tests, almost 30 percent, as the authorities decided to include tampons in the non-public health system. Consequently, the percentage of positivity (the ratio between the number of cases and the number of buffers) decreased to 22 percent, from 24.8 percent in the previous week. Tirana continues to bear the brunt of the numbers as in general its host about half of the entire population of the country.

The daily average of those affected was in the quota of 528 cases, while in the last 24 hours a new record was recorded with 602 infected, confirmed after 2241 tampons, while the positivity jumped to 26.8 percent. Positive cases confirmed in the last 24 hours have been identified in 24 different municipalities of the country

The increase in numbers has been accompanied by a progressive increase in patients seeking hospitalizations. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, "A total of 406 patients are being treated in the 3 hospitals designated for Covid cases, 14 in intensive therapy, 3 are intubated". Compared to last week, the number of inpatients has increased by 46.

