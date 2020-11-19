Tune in, Nov 19, 10 am: The Western Balkans on their path to the EU

European Fund for the Balkans, the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group and the Danish Foreign Policy Society are organizing a half-day conference about EU enlargement in the Western Balkans. Debates with panelists who will include Danish politicians, experts and representatives from the EU and European think tanks, will seek to answer the following questions:

What is the status of the enlargement process in the Western Balkans? What are the implications of an increased number of members for the EU’s internal cohesion and foreign policy? How can the EU ensure the protection of rule of law in the EU and among the countries of the Western Balkans? Did the EU’s policy have the desired effect in the (potential) accession countries, or are more efforts needed to enhance their democratic development?

Zoom link for registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wy91AyP1Q0e_gAS78nsstQ

Full agenda is available at http://balkanfund.org/general-news/the-western-balkans-on-their-path-to-the-eu