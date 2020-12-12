U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim hopeful that Albania could have its Constitutional Court in 2020

We may be less than 20 days from the new year, yet the U.S ambassador Yuri Kim is hopeful that the Constitutional Court could become operational in 2020. According to an interview Ambassador Kim made with the Voice of America, she stated that both President Meta and the Speaker of Parliament, Gramoz Ruçi, have given their promise that the Court would be functional before 2021. "After 4 and a half years, when all the key actors, those with power and responsibility, have expressed the political will to implement the justice reform, then the time has come,” said Kim, adding that “from the point of view of experts, when we look at the rules, the requirements, the opinions of the Venice Commission (there are two of them in the recent months), when we look at the constitution, your constitution, international standards, the requirements of the European Union and our expectations, there is no practical reason why it should not be possible to have a functioning Constitutional Court by the 31 of December,” – Kim said to the Voice of America.

Ambassador Kim mentioned also the corruption as being a ‘cancer’ for Albania, both in perception and in reality, and that is why according to her the Special Anti-Corruption Structure should work fully. Kim expressed her appreciation for the Special Anti-Corruption Structure recent actions, such as the formation of the National Bureau of Investigation.