Rama meets with Acting President of Kosovo Osmani





Prime Minister Edi Rama received today in an official meeting the Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, as part of her three-day official visit in Albania . Rama shared only a couple of photos from the meeting with Osmani in his Facebook page, with a simple caption: “With Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani”, followed by the signs of the flags of Albania and Kosovo, and a heart emoji. No further comments were made by the Prime Minister, making it clear that the relationship between the two leaders is not in its best of the days.

Earlier in the day, while Osmani was making her speech in the Parliament of Albania, the media raised the issue that Prime Minister Rama was not attending her speech. In an interview for Euronews Albania, Osmani said that she didn't notice that Rama was missing. At the other hand, the Vice-leader of the Democratic Party, Edi Paloka, considered the absence of Rama in the parliament a “shameful boycott”, adding that by doing so he betrayed the nation, with “an act that has never been done before in Albania.” According to Paloka the reasons behind his movement are political and personal.

As for the content of the official meeting between Osmani and Rama, the Acting President said to Euronews Albania that she repeated to Rama the previous claims about the Mini-Schengen, and the request to adopt the resolute condemning Serbian genocide in Kosovo. During her visit in Albania, Osmani has referred to the Mini-Schengen as being a bad project for both Kosovo and Albania, and considered the exchange of territories a “dangerous adventure”.