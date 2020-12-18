11 more deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 11 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 1,066. According to the official data, after 2,615 tests, 580 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 528 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 23,512. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,646 active cases. The Ministry of Health announced today that the government gave 44 respiratory equipment to Mother Teresa Hospital.

The current curfew continues to stay in force from 22:00 to 06:00. The same goes to the prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,646

Fier 1,729

Durrës 1,366

Shkodër 1,249

Vlorë 1,138

Korçë 1,080

Elbasan 986

Berat 948

Lezhë 934

Gjirokastër 549

Kukës 477

Dibër 410

In Kosovo, there were 7 more death registered from COVID-19, with 385 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 351 recoveries. The active positive cases are 11,307. In total, 1,240 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. In Serbia, 51 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,580. There were also 4,910 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, yesterday were reported 874 new infection cases, while 96 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,044. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 31 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,225. The country registered also 654 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 74 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and a 600 thousand people.