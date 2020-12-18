The head of KLA War Veterans’ Association Gucati pleaded not guilty

The head of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Association Hysni Gucati, pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment before Pre-Trial Judge Guillou at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. At the initial appearance, Gucati declared himself innocent, recalling how he has fought for the independence of Kosovo. “I, Hysni Gucati, and my comrades, have defended our home and homeland, and as a result, I was wounded on the 3d of June in 1999, and today I am an invalid […] I have the right to freedom and expression and the right to express my opinions,” adding that “it is my right to legally defend the values of the Albanian nation and the KLA and will continue to defend these values to the end […] I feel completely innocent.” Meanwhile, the deputy of Gucati, Nasim Haradinaj, chose to enter a plea within 30 days.

According to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, “the charges contained in the confirmed indictment relate to a well-grounded suspicion that, between at least 7 and 25 September 2020, on the occasion of three press conferences and other broadcasted events, as well as through further dissemination, including by social media statements, Mr. Gucati and Mr. Haradinaj revealed, without authorisation, information protected under the law of the Specialist Chambers, including the identifying details of certain (potential) witnesses.”

The statements continue by suggesting that Gucati and Haradinaj “made disparaging accusations and remarks against (potential) witnesses and repeatedly expressed their intention to undermine the Specialist Chambers,” and by doing so, they “violated the secrecy of the proceedings, retaliated against and intimidated (potential) witnesses of the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office and, as a consequence, obstructed its work and investigations.”